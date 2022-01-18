Dhanush And Aishwaryaa's Split: 'Shocked' Netizens Extend Support To Actor Rajinikanth

South star Dhanush and director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth took the internet by storm by announcing their divorce after 18 years of marriage. In a note, the couple mentioned how they have been not only partners but also friends for the past 18 years. The couple tied the knot back in 2004 after knowing each other for almost six months. While Aishwaryaa is legendary actor Rajinikanth's daughter, his fans are extending support to the actor during this difficult time.

Dhanush Aishwaryaa separation news came as a shocker to all their fans. The two were one of the most adored couples in the South industry. Rajinikanth's fans are seemingly also worried about the actor.

An Instagram user asked media and fans to leave the couple alone and sent them best wishes for their future. The user wrote, "That's unexpected and shocking! The reasons behind the break-up are none of our business. Media and fans should give them the space they need. We just wish Dhanush and @ash_r_dhanush sis all the best for the future!" "Be strong Thalaivaa @rajinikanth," added the user. Many were also worried about the relationship Dhanush and Rajinikanth had. Another user wrote, "WE ARE WITH U DHANUSH ANNA " Stay strong thalaiva." Another one wrote, "Heart goes out to Thalaivar @rajinikanth Heard he was emotionally drained during Soundarya's divorce and now this."

Dhanush, Aishwaryaa announce divorce

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth took to their respective social media handles to announce their separation. The two shared a note in which they asked their fans to give them their space during this difficult situation. Dhanush wrote, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better." "Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namahshivaaya! Spread love, D," Dhanush added. Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth also posted a similar note via social media. The couple is parents to two sons Linga and Yatra.

Image: Instagram/@aishwaryaa_d_rajinikanth