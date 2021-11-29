Dhanush Bags Best Actor Award For His Performance In 'Asuran' At BRICS Film Festival

South star Dhanush's Asuran just added another feather to his cap. After a massive win at the National Film Awards, the actor's film also bagged him the Best Actor Award at the BRICS Film Festival. The actor is currently celebrating another massive win for the movie and penned it was an absolute honour for him to receive the award.

BRICS Film Festival was held alongside the International Film Festival of India. As the 52nd edition of IFFI reached its closing ceremony on Sunday, November 28, six awards were announced by the authorities of BRICS film on the platform. Dhanush, who recently won a National award for the film, is seemingly delighted to receive the honour. Reportedly, his depiction of a raw and rustic farmer in the emotionally charged film made him win the accolade. Taking to his social media handles, the actor announced the news of his big win. Sharing a poster, he wrote, "An absolute honour." Heartfelt wishes showered on the actor as his fans celebrated his win. While someone called him a "KING FOR A REASON," another one wrote, "U deserve that anna." This was the first time BRICS Film Festival was conducted alongside IFFI. BRICS film festival has film entries from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

More about Asuran

The 2019 action drama Asuran stars Dhanush in the lead role. The film also cast Manju Warrier, Prakash Raj, Ken Karunas, Aadukalam Naren, and Ammu Abhirami in pivotal roles. The film's plot is highly inspired by the real-life 1968 Kilvenmani massacre. It is about a farmer from an underprivileged caste, whose teenage son kills a rich and upper-caste landlord. The farmer, who is a loving father, tries to save his son and also his entire family. The film was helmed by Vetrimaaran, while Kalaippuli S Thanu bankrolled it. The film won two National Film Awards, including Best Actor and Best Feature Film in Tamil.

Dhanush on receiving National Film Award

Taking to his social media handle, Dhanush expressed his excitement about receiving the National honour. The actor mentioned he was more delighted to receive an award n the same platform where his father-in-law, legendary star, Rajinikanth received his Dada Saheb Phalke Award. Sharing a photo with Rajinikanth, he wrote, "To win a national award for best actor on the same stage where my Thalaivar was winning the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award was just indescribable. Thank you to the National award jury for bestowing me with this honour." "Also Thank you to the press and media for your constant support," he added.

