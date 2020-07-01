Dhanush's 'Jagame Thandhiram' New Poster Out With Special Announcement For 'D's Day'

On Wednesday, the makers of Dhanush’s upcoming Tamil action-thriller, Jagame Thandhiram, released a new poster. The makers also announced that the first single, that is Rakita Rakita, from the movie will be released on July 28. Interestingly, the makers will present the song as a treat for Dhanush fans as he will be celebrating his 37th birthday on the same day.

Talking about the new poster, it has featured the mugshot of Dhanush with a stamp mark on his left eye. The right corner of the poster highlighted the countdown text. Adding the caption, director Kartik Subbaraj wrote, "First single 'Rakita Rakita Rakita' from D's Day - July 28th [with a smile emoticon]". Scroll down to take a look:

About the film

Jagame Thandhiram is an upcoming Tamil movie that has an ensemble cast consisting of Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Manoj Anand, among others. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial has been in the making for a year now and reports have it that the movie is currently in the post-production stage. Jagame Thandhiram, touted to be a gangster flick, is bankrolled by S Sasikanth, under his banner Y NOT Studios. The upcoming Tamil movie is slated to hit the marquee soon. Earlier, in February, the makers released the motion poster of the film and fans loved it. Check out the motion poster of the film below.

Dhanush's projects

Meanwhile, Dhanush, who was last seen in Pattas, alongside Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada, is reported to have wrapped the last schedule of his anticipated movie, Karnan. The movie, starring Dhanush, Rajisha Vijayan, and Lal in the lead, is directed by Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj. Although nothing much has been revealed about the forthcoming films, reports have it that the movie will narrate a riveting tale set in the heartland of Tamil Nadu. Besides the upcomer, Dhanush has several movies in his kitty. Dhanush reportedly has Kartick Naren's untitled film, Vetrimaran's Vada Chennai 2, among others in different stages of productions.

