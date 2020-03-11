The Debate
Dhanush Shares New Poster From 'Jagame Thanthiram', Unveils His Character Name

Regional Indian Cinema

Dhanush revealed his character's name in the Karthik Subbaraj directorial gangster drama. Here is all you need to know about the film, and the new poster.

Dhanush

Popular Tamil actor Dhanush took to his social media to unveil the new poster of his upcoming Karthik Subbaraj's Jagame Thanthiram. The social media post shared on March 9, 2020, has Dhanush fiercely firing guns. In the social media post, Dhanush wrote: "#suruli He is coming soon," which reveals his character name in the film.

Jagame Thanthiram is an upcoming Tamil movie that has an ensemble cast consisting of Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Manoj Anand, among others. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial has been in the making for a year now and reports have it that the movie is currently in the post-production stage. Jagame Thanthiram, touted to be a gangster flick, is bankrolled by S Sasikanth, under his banner Y NOT Studios. The upcoming Tamil movie is slated to hit the marquee soon. 

Official poster of Karthik Subbaraj directorial

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read | Dhanush And Karthik Subbaraj's Upcoming Movie To Be Titled Ulagam Suttrum Vaaliban?

Also Read | Selvaraghavan Confirms 'Pudhupettai 2', Dhanush To Return As The Deadly Gangster

Meanwhile, Dhanush, who was last seen in Pattas, alongside Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada, is reported to have wrapped the last schedule of his anticipated movie, Karnan. The movie, starring Dhanush, Rajisha Vijayan, and Lal in the lead, is directed by Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj. Although nothing much has been revealed about the forthcoming films, reports have it that the movie will narrate a riveting tale set in the heartland of Tamil Nadu. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Besides the upcomer, Dhanush has a slew of movies in his kitty. Dhanush reportedly has Kartick Naren's untitled film, Vetrimaran's Vada Chennai 2, among others in different stages of productions. 

Also Read | Dhanush & Karthik Subbaraj's Upcoming Movie 'Jagame Thanthiram's' Motion Poster Out; Watch

Also Read | Director Of 'Petta' Karthik Subbaraj Shocked At The Leaks From The Sets, Says It Is 'Completely Unethical'

 

 

