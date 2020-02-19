Dhanush & Karthik Subbaraj's Upcoming Movie 'Jagame Thanthiram's' Motion Poster Out; Watch

Dhanush is one of the most popular actors of the South Indian film industry who is currently working with director Karthik Subbaraj in his next Jagame Thanthiram. The film is in its post-production phase and the makers have revealed the first motion poster of the film. Take a look at the motion poster.

Producers release motion poster of Dhanush's film titled Jagame Thanthiram

Dhanush was working with Karthik Subbaraj on his upcoming project Jagame Thanthiram, which is currently in the post-production stage right now. The producers have released the motion poster of the film and fans seem to love it. Check out the motion poster of the film below.

The Asuran actor took to Twitter to unveil the motion poster. The original title of the film has been revealed along with other details. The 1-minute motion poster of Jagame Thanthiram introduces the main characters like Dhanush, Game of Thrones fame James Cosmo, Kalaiyarasan, and others. A table full of biryani, pizza, eggs, & liquor can be seen along with Dhanush who is carrying am AK47 on his back and clutching onto two pistols in both hands.

The motion poster seems to work perfectly with Santhosh Narayanan's intriguing music playing in the background. After looking at the first motion picture, the movie seems to be a solid gangster cinema with shades of dark comedy. Dhanush sports a Veshti (dhoti) and white shirt while others are seen flaunting stylish apparel.

The film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, etc in pivotal roles and the cinematography has been done by Shreyas Krishna and produced under the banner of Y Not Studios. The film is speculated to be under the action/thriller genre and has been filmed in London. The movie is slated to release on May 1st, 2020 worldwide.

