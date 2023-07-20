Dhanush Sheds Rugged Captain Miller Avatar For D50, Debuts New Look

Dhanush is currently wrapping up Arun Matheswaran's historical action-adventure film, Captain Miller. He is all set to start work on his next, D50. The actor recently revealed his look from D50 while celebrating a milestone moment for one of his previous films.

3 things you need to know

D50 will be Dhanush's second directorial venture.

AR Rahman will be composing the music for D50.

The duo has previously collaborated professionally on the 2013 film Mariyaan.

Dhanush reveals his look for D50

AR Rahman and Dhanush recently went live on Instagram together. The occasion was the 10-year anniversary of their 2013 film Mariyaan. While Dhanush played the lead, Rahman composed the background score for the drama. The Instagram live session also showed Dhanush's look from D50.

(Dhanush and AR Rahman celebrated 10 years of Mariyaan with an Instagram live | Image: @iammoviebuff007/Twitter)



Dhanush was seen sporting a moustache, making it the first detail of his D50 look. The actor also had his shaved head covered with a cap. Dhanush was recently spotted at the Tirupathi temple with a shaved head. Whether the shaved head was simply a part of his temple visit or also a part of his D50 look, is yet to be confirmed.

The previously released D50 poster showed Dhanush standing at a distance with his back towards the viewer making it tough to discern his exact look for the film. The Instagram live then essentially serves as an actual peek into what Dhanush's character in D50 will look like.

Dhanush returns to director's chair

Dhanush will be donning the director's hat for D50, his second directorial venture. The actor made his directorial debut with the 2017 comedy-drama Pa Paandi which earned him several accolades. D50, which will reportedly be a gangster drama, will also star SJ Suryah and Vishnu Vishal as parallel leads alongside Dhanush.