AR Rahman Recreates Viral Raawadi Meme From Pathu Thala With Snehan, Shubha

Renowned music maestro AR Rahman has pleasantly surprised his fans with his remarkable acting skills showcased in a widely shared video where he recreated a popular meme. Accompanied by talented lyricist Snehan and singer Shubha, Rahman's unexpected participation in the amusing clip has ignited a frenzy across various social media platforms.

3 things you need to know

AR Rahman's foot-tapping number Raawadi featured in Pathu Thala.

The meme video was originally created by content creators Vikram and Hari.

The recreation soon became viral.

AR Rahman, Snehan, Shubha give twist to Raawadi

AR Rahman, along with Snehan and Shubha, joined forces to recreate a popular viral video originally found on a YouTube channel. The recreated video showcased a hilarious and entertaining scenario. It humorously portrayed how Rahman and Snehan would react if Shubha made a slight mistake in the Tamil lyrics of the song Raawadi from the movie Pathu Thala.

One of the standout aspects of the recreation video was AR Rahman's exceptional acting skills. Fans were pleasantly surprised by his effortless transition into a different role and his ability to deliver a convincing performance. In the final moments of the video, Rahman's distant gaze towards the camera added an intriguing touch, further enhancing his memorable presence. Check out the video below to witness their incredible collaboration.

Appreciation from fans and the original creators

The recreation video quickly gained traction and became a viral sensation on social media platforms. Even the original creators of the video, Vikram and Hari noticed the video. They shared their appreciation for AR Rahman, Snehan, and Shubha's fantastic rendition of their concept.