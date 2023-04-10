Dhanush Announces New Film With Karnan Director Mari Selvaraj; Sports Unique Beard Look

South-Indian star Dhanush recently took to his social media handle to announce his new project with filmmaker Mari Selvaraj. The Vaathi actor also unveiled the poster of the movie which showed the tentative title of the project as Dhanush Production 15. Earlier, the duo collaborated on their film titled Karnan, which was a massive hit at the box office.

Dhanush announced the news of the untitled film on his Twitter account. Sharing two different photos, the actor wrote, "A prestigious project which is special for so many reasons. Om Namashivaya." The actor also shared a picture in which he can be seen posing with the filmmaker with a long hair and beard.

Soon after Dhanush shared the photos, fans took to the comments to post their reactions. One user wrote, "Double the celebration today. Today marks the second year anniversary of @dhanushkraja and @mari_selvaraj's BLOCKBUSTER #Karnan, and on the same date, their second collaboration is officially announced," while another user commented, "Best Duo."

Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj's Karnan

The Atrangi Re actor and Mari Selvaraj's Karnan released in 2021 and was an action-drama movie streaming on OTT. The story revolved around a small village in the state of Tamil Nadu where people belonging to the lower-caste lived. Amongst them a man named Karnan fought for the rights of his people as they were treated in an inhuman way by the society. The movie was a success and the actor-director duo was loved by the audience.

Dhanush work front

Dhanush is currently gearing up for his upcoming film titled Captain Miller, which is an action-thriller film. The movie is helmed by Arun Matheswaran and will mark the first-ever collaboration between the Rocky director and the National award-winning actor. The plot of the movie is based during the 1930s to 1940s. The details about the film is still under wraps.