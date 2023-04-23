Dhanush Starrer Captain Miller Casts RRR Actor Edward Sonnenblick

Dhanush's upcoming movie Captain Miller has cast RRR fame American actor Edward Sonnenblick. Captain Miller is said to be a magnum opus, directed by Arun Matheshwaran, known for Tamil hits Rocky (2021) and Saani Kaayidham (2022). After the SS Rajamouli directorial, this will be Sonnenblick's next big film with a South Indian crew.

The announcement of Sonnenblick's casting in Captain Miller came on Saturday in a tweet. Sathya Jyothi Films wrote, "We welcome the talented " #RRR " fame American actor @trulyedward on board for #CaptainMiller (sic)." The tweet was accompanied by a couple of emoticons. Sonnenblick reacted to the news on Twitter writing, "Thanks @SathyaJyothi and team for making me part of this project! This one is gonna be BIG (sic)."

About Captain Miller

Written and directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film is a period gangster drama set in the 1950s, as per media reports. Noted music composer-singer GV Prakash has been roped in to score the music. Set to release in 2023, Captain Miller is presented by T G Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films and produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan. Of late, Dhanush's rugged look, in which the Tamil actor kept long hair and a heavy beard has been going viral. It is reported that he has been busy with the shooting of the Arun Matheshwaran directorial.