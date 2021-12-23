National Award-winning actor Dhanush who is looking forward to the release of his next film Atrangi Re, recently announced his next bilingual film. The actor is all set to collaborate with director Venky Atluri for his next film titled Vaathi. The bilingual film will release in Tamil and Telegu. While announcing the new project, Dhanush himself unveiled the motion poster.

The film will be titled Vaathi in Tamil while Sir in Telegu. The upcoming film that will be bankrolled by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya, will begin shooting from January 2022. Apart from Dhanush, the film will also star actor Samyuktha Menon. The intriguing motion poster gives a glimpse about Dhanush’s character and describes him as ‘the ambitious journey of a common man.’ The clip begins from a dilapidated school and the classrooms that depict the background story of the film.

Dhanush's bilingual project

Apart from this, the aesthetics of the motion poster gets highlighted when it shows classroom benches, chalk, blackboard, and more to describe how the story would eventually revolve around a man who rose to fame from his educational background.

While sharing the poster, Dhanush wrote, “#vaathi #sir title motion poster.” Soon after the announcement, Dhanush’s fans were quick to react to the new project. One of the users wrote, “Why not Hindi?? Dhanush movies have good takers in north India.” Another fan of the actor wrote, “Rajinikanth, Dhanush, and Vikram are some of the actors who have a decent fanbase in North. So they should release their movies in PAN India level.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Why don't you release this in Hindi also? Make this movie as a pan India movie..”

Earlier, Dhanush had taken to his Twitter and teased fans about his next film. "My next Tamil film and my first direct Telugu film... title announcement tom Om Namashivaaya". He also uploaded an image along with his tweet, which revealed the exciting announcement that will be made at 9:36 am on December 23. The film will be bankrolled by Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments.

Dhanush is currently gearing up for the release of his Aanand L Rai directorial, Atrangi Re starring Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. The film will get a digital release via Disney+ Hotstar on December 24. This is now the first time Dhanush will join hands with the director. The duo had previously worked together in the 2013 film, Raanjhanaa.

IMAGE: Twitter/@dhanushkraja/Instagram/DhanushkRaja