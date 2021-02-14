Dhanush's 'Karnan' To Have Theatrical Release On April 9, Actor Shares First Look

South star Dhanush on Sunday announced that his upcoming Tamil film Karnan will have a worldwide theatrical release on April 9. The film reportedly billed as an action-drama, is helmed by Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame.

Dhanush took to Twitter and shared the first look poster of Karnan along with the release date. "'Karnan' first look and theatrical release date," the 37-year-old actor wrote. The poster features the Asuran star standing handcuffed, bleeding from the forehead and hands.

"The soul of justice never dies," the tagline on the poster read.

Last month, Dhanush had thanked the producer of the film, Kalaippuli S Thanu, for opting for a theatrical release despite other available options to screen the movie."'Karnan' releases April 2021 in theatres. A much needed encouraging news at the right time. Thank you Thanu sir for thinking of the theatre owners, distributors, exhibitors and everybody whose livelihood is dependant on films and theatres, even though you had other options. "A big thank you on behalf of my fans as this means a lot to them. Love you all. Spread Love," the actor had tweeted.

Dhanush is currently awaiting the release of director Karthik Subbaraj's action-thriller Jagame Thanthiram. He will also reunite with Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, following his Hindi film debut Raanjhanaa in 2013 with the filmmaker.

Dhanush's last Hindi title was Shamitabh, which released in 2015.

Dhanush's Hollywood Project

The actor had announced the news of his collaboration with Russo Brother back in December last year with a statement on Twitter. In the note, he wrote, “Elated to announce that I will be joining the team of Netflix's The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, directed by The Russo Brothers (Avengers, Captain America: Winter Soldier). Looking forward to being a part of this wonderful action-packed experience. My sincere thanks to my dearest fans from all over the world for all the love and support you have been showing me throughout these years. Love you all. Spread Love... !.”

The Gray Man is expected to turn out as the biggest budget film in Netflix's history. The script for the movie is penned by the Russo brothers Joe and Anthony, with the help of Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus. The film will be produced on behalf of AGBO, the Russo Brothers' independent film and television production company, by Joe and Anthony Russo and Mike Larocca, along with Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Chris Castaldi representing the Roth Kirschenbaum banner.

