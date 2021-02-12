Dhanush's Sister Posts Pictures Of Star With Grandmother, Says 'Stood By Us In Everything'

Dhanush’s sister, Dr, Karthika Krishnamoorthy, posted two pictures of her family with her maternal grandmother. Dhanush is seated right next to their grandmother in the picture. His sister posted it as an act of gratitude for all that their grandmother had done for their family despite all the ups and downs. In the heartfelt and long caption, she wrote, “Throwback pic of us in our kuladeivam temple..With the woman who literally raised us.. our patti muthuram is someone who sacrificed everything to take care of her daughter and us".

She went on to add, "She stood by us in everything, saw ups and downs and made sure we were fed, we were safe and we were strong.. she s a big inspiration to me in being independent whatever comes and even now at her 90s, she s all independent and strong.. love u avva.. 💓💗 wish to see u soon..”

Also read: When Dhanush's Wife Sent Him A Bouquet After Seeing His Performance In Kadhal Konden

Dhanush's viral photo posted by sister

Dr Krishnamoorthy said that those pictures were clicked outside their family temple with their grandmother who they called ‘Patti’. She attributed the strength of her character and her ability to do anything in her life to her ‘Patti’, calling her an inspiration. In the picture, their grandmother is seen seated right in the middle showing her to be the head of the family.

On either side of her are her two grandsons and beside them are her granddaughters. Director Selvaraghavan is holding her from behind while she clutches onto Dhanush’s hand on her lap. All five people in the picture are looking right into the camera and apart from their ‘Patti’, all are smiling.

Also read: Dhanush Spotted At Airport As He Jets Off To USA For 'The Gray Man', See Pics

All are dressed in attires that are suitable for the temple with the ladies all in Indian and the men in formal shirts. Dhanush is wearing a black shirt with blue denim that is slightly folded at the ankles. Selvaraghavan is in a blue and white plaid shirt with a lighter coloured pair of jeans. Their grandmother is wearing blue and red saree. Both sisters are wearing salwar suits in different colours and patterns. All five are bare feet as befitting a temple and have tikas on their head.

Also read: Dhanush Announces Surprisingly Close Release Date For 'Sanathalaivan'; See Poster

Fans were very touched to see the family picture and immediately made it go viral. Some fans asked Dr Karthika to pass on their regards to her grandmother. Others said that they were happy to see the appreciation they had for their families. Yet other fans commented saying that it was a beautiful family picture.

Also read: Dhanush's Photos Performing Bhoomi Poojan For New House Go Viral, Rajnikanth Also Spotted

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.