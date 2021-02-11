Dhanush Announces Surprisingly Close Release Date For 'Sanathalaivan'; See Poster

Actor Dhanush has taken to his Twitter space to announce the release date of the upcoming film Sangathalaivan. He also shared a poster of the film. Sangathalaivan is directed by Manimaran and is set to release in cinema halls in February this year. Scroll on to find out the Sangathalaivan date.

Sangathalaivan Release Date

Actor Dhanush took to Twitter to announce the release date of the upcoming movie Sangathalaivan. He uploaded the poster of the film along with the caption, "Happy to announce the release date of sangathalaivan .. wishing all the very best to VetriMaaran Thodankani, Manimaaran and team." Dhanush announced that the movie will be premiering on February 26 this year on the big screen. Take a look the tweet below.

Happy to announce the release date of sangathalaivan .. wishing all the very best to @VetriMaaran @thondankani manimaaran and team. pic.twitter.com/Xshft0UYlA — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 10, 2021

Fans have been awaiting the release of Sangathalaivan and they shared their excitement when the release date of the movie came out. The fans were quick to comment on Dhanush's tweet. The fans wished the team all the best for the release of the movie and commented that they cannot wait for the movie to release. Check out some of the fan reactions below;

Congrats. Wish u all the best in this movie — Malathi B (@MalathiB12) February 11, 2021

My wishes for enter team👍 — Jagadeesh Jagan (@Jagadee70358338) February 11, 2021

Sangathalaivan Movie

Sangathalaivan is a Tamil movie directed by Manimaran of the Udhayam NH4 fame. Produced by Vetrimaran, the Sangathalaivan cast includes Samuthirakani and VJ Ramya in lead roles alongside Karunas and Sunu Lakshmi of Aram fame. Manimaran had worked as the second director for Dhanush's movie Asuran, which was directed by Vetrimaran. The story of the film Sangathalaivan is adapted from a Tamil novel ‘Thariyudan’ written by Bharathinathan.

The novel is based on the deep-rooted issues in key industries like cotton and textiles across Tamil Nadu especially the districts Coimbatore, Tirupur and Erode. The story revolves around the Tamil workers ​​fighting for their rights, livelihood and self-respect as expatriate loom weavers. The official trailer of the movie was released in February 2020. The movie was set to release last year but got postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. Sangathalaivan is now slated to release on February 26 in cinema halls. Watch the trailer of the movie right here;

