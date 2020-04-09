Dhanush's 'Pa Pandi's' Music Director Believes The Actor Will Shape Tamil Cinema's Future

Dhanush who was last seen in R.S. Durai Senthilkumar's Pattas seems to have found a new admirer in music director Sean Roldan. The popular music director took to Twitter to claim that Dhanush will bring about a revolution in Tamil cinema. He said,"@dhanushkraja the director will play a mammoth role in shaping the future of good, soulful and entertaining Tamil cinema."

Check out the post:

A thousand films may release every year. But not all of them can remain evergreen like #Powerpaandi. @dhanushkraja the director will play a mammoth role in shaping the future of good, soulful and entertaining Tamil cinema. A Renaissance will happen gradually but surely 💥🔥 https://t.co/b2zigWaVL2 — Sean Roldan (@RSeanRoldan) April 7, 2020

It so happened that a Twitter user posted a tweet appreciating Tamil movie Pa Pandi. The movie that featured Raj Kiran, Prasanna, and Revathy in the lead, marked the directorial debut of Dhanush. A few minutes later, music director Sean Roldan expressed that he believes Dhanush will shape the future of Tamil cinema. Dhanush and Sean Roldan who reportedly share a cordial bond have worked together in movies like Pa Pandi (2017) and Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (2017). Sean Roldan is reportedly famous among the moviegoers for his melodious composition and peculiar voice.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Dhanush will be next seen in Karthik Subbaraj's Jagame Thanthiram. The movie, starring Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Manoj Anand, among others, is reported to be in the post-production stage. Jagame Thanthiram, touted to be a gangster flick, is bankrolled by S Sasikanth, under his banner Y NOT Studios. The upcoming Tamil movie is slated to hit the marquee soon.

Meanwhile, reports have it that Dhanush has wrapped the last schedule of his anticipated movie, Karnan. The movie, starring Dhanush, Rajisha Vijayan, and Lal in the lead, is directed by Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj. Although nothing much has been revealed about the forthcoming films, reports have it that the movie will narrate a riveting tale set in the heartland of Tamil Nadu. The upcomer will hit the silver screen soon.

