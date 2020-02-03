Mallika Sherawat To Make A Comeback In Tamil Cinema After A Decade; Details Inside

Mallika Sherawat is an Indian film actor who has worked in Hindi, English, and Chinese language films. The actor has also made special appearances in regional language movies and is popular for her dance numbers in many movies. Having done more than 20 movies in her acting career, Mallika is all set to make a comeback in a Tamil film titled Pambattam after almost a decade. She was last seen in a Tamil film Dasavatharam alongside Kamal Haasan.

Mallika Sherawat got on board as soon as she heard the script

The movie makers of Pambattam took to their social media account and announced that the actor has been roped in to portray a crucial role for the movie. The movie shall star Jeevan, another popular Tamilian actor, in the lead role. In an interview with a leading media portal, the moviemakers revealed that as soon as Mallika heard the narration of the script of the movie, she got on board for the role offered to her. The moviemaker also revealed that though she was on a break for a few years, she was keen on doing a role that offered her enough scope to perform. Further talking about her role, the filmmakers said that Mallika Sherawat would be playing a modern-day queen and her character would travel throughout the script.

The moviemakers of the film Pambattam revealed that the production team has an elaborate costume ensemble for Mallika Sherawat. They further revealed that the actor would be working out harder to attain a certain physique for herself as, in Pambattam, she would be seen doing some action scenes. Mallika will start shooting for her portions by the end of this month. They will shoot scenes at locations in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and also in South Africa.

Pambattam movie updates

The movie is being produced by V. Pazhanivel under his home banner Pazhanivel Film Garden. The Tamilian film will be shot and released in several regional languages including Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. The music will be composed by Amresh.

Image Credits: Mallika Sherawat Instagram

