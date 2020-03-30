Pooja Hegde To Return To Tamil Cinema In Suriya's Next Film 'Aruvaa'? 

Pooja Hegde just recently solidified herself as a talented actor in the Bollywood film industry. She is also a renowned actor in the Telugu film industry. However, she first made her acting debut in the Tamil film industry. Despite first starring in the Tamil film Mugamoodi, Pooja Hegde never featured in any other Tamil movie and instead moved on the Telugu and Bollywood cinema. But according to recent reports, the actor might finally be returning to Tamil films in superstar Suriya's next film, Aruvaa.

Pooja Hegde to star alongside Suriya in his next film Aruvaa?

According to the latest report, Pooja Hegde has been roped in to play the female lead in Aruvaa. Keep in mind that these reports cannot be confirmed. Neither Pooja Hegde nor the filmmakers have commented on her involvement in the project.

Aruvaa will star Suriya in the lead role and the film is directed by the acclaimed south Indian filmmaker, Hari. Suriya and Hari have worked together for multiple prior projects, such as Aaru, Vel and Singam.

Reports also state that Suriya will be playing a double role in Aruvaa and that the movie will be set in a village. Reports further suggest that Pooja Hegde will be romantically paired with one of Suriya's roles.

Just a few months ago, Pooja Hegde featured in an interview with an entertainment portal. During the interview, the actor claimed that she wanted to make her return in the Tamil film industry but was waiting for the right script to present itself. Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in the Telugu blockbuster film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. She starred alongside Telugu superstar Allu Arjun in the film.

The production for Suriya's next film, Aruvaa, was recently halted due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The shootings will presumably resume after the end of the countrywide lockdown. Meanwhile, Suriya is also set to feature in the upcoming film, Soorarai Pottru. The film is directed by Sudha Kongara and its release date has not yet been confirmed.

