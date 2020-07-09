'Dharala Prabhu' Fame Harish Kalyan Expresses Disappointment Over Movies Releasing On OTT

Although Jyotika's Ponmagal Vandhal was the first Kollywood film to get a direct OTT release due to the contagion. However, it would not be wrong to call Dharala Prabhu the first OTT release from Kollywood. Because just three days after its release, the Harish Kalyan starrer was out of the theatres due to lockdown. In a recent media interview with a leading daily, Harish Kalyan talked about OTT releases of movies and said that he believes movies are made for theatres and not for OTT platforms.

The Dharala Prabhu actor said that although he loves watching movies on OTT platforms, however, the joy and happiness of watching a film with family and friends in the theatres is irreplaceable. Harish Kalyan, in the media interview, expressed his desire to watch Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master in theatre. The Dharala Prabhu actor said he wants to experience the craze and vibe of watching a Thalapathy film in theatres with his ardent fans.

Harish Kalyan on Dharala Prabhu's OTT release

Harish Kalyan, who made his debut in 2010, had high hopes from Dharala Prabhu. However, due to the pandemic, the movie was removed from the theatres soon after its release. Harish Kalyan, in the interview, said that he was initially disappointed that the film left the theatres early. But the makers' prompt decision to release Dharala Prabhu on the OTT platform offered him some respite. Harish Kalyan said that he was happy that the makers did not wait for the pandemic to get over to watch the release.

Dharala Prabhu, starring Harish Kalyan, Tanya Hope, and Vivek in the lead is the official remake of Hindi film Vicky Donor (2012). The Harish Kalyan starrer marked the directorial debut of Krishna Marimuthu. Dharala Prabhu released on March 13 to positive reviews. The Harish Kalyan starrer is produced by Screen Scene Media Entertainment.

Harish Kalyan talks about his forthcoming films

Harish Kalyan, will be next seen in the Tamil remake of Telugu movie Pelli Choopulu. The Harish Kalyan starrer's shooting is completed, revealed the actor in the interview. The movie will hit the marquee soon. Besides the upcomer, Harish Kalyan exclaimed that he read two scripts during the lockdown.

One of which is Pyaar Prema Kaadhal director's next and the other is an interesting story by a debutant director, revealed Harish Kalyan. He also revealed that both movies have a gripping and unique storyline. He also exclaimed that he is revving to return to seta and start shooting.

