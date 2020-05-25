Kollywood Brings Its First Only For Theater Movie To Tackle OTT Platform's Threat

M. Subramanium, president of Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners' Association, along with producers Pyramid Natarajan and RB Choudary are reportedly planning to release Kollywood's first only for theatre film. The movie that will feature Thambi fame Sathyaraj in the lead is reported to be directed by KS Ravikumar. This move comes after several small budget Kollywood movies have decided to go ahead for an OTT release.

On Saturday, a media report revealed that Pyramid Natarajan and RB Choudary would join hands to produce an only for theatres movie with Sathyaraj. Reportedly, the film will run in the theatres for 100 days before it heads to the OTT platform. According to reports, the movie is made to counter the threat OTT platforms are posing to Kollywood. Nothing much has been revealed about the upcomer, however, reports have it Vijay Sethupathi and Parthiban have been approached to play cameo roles in the upcomer.

The Kollywood movie is expected to go on floors soon after the lockdown ends. According to the reports, the movie will be shot extensively for 60 days. Reportedly, the movie will be made on a shoe-string budget, and will reportedly have all its production-related transactions in cheques to ensure transparency.

Recently, the makers of Jyotika starrer Ponmangal Vandhal were in the news after they decided to release the movie directly on an OTT platform. Reportedly, the release of Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal did not go down well with a section of the theatre owners. Reportedly, Kollywood producers and film exhibitors requested the producer of the Jyotika starrer to not release the movie on OTT, however, their requests went unheeded. Soon after, a joint statement was issued by the Kollywood film producers. Here's what they had to say.

Besides, Ponmagal Vandhal, seven Indian films would premiere on their platform in the coming months. Movies like Gulabo Sitabo (Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan), Shakuntala Devi (Vidya Balan), Penguin (Keerthy Suresh), among others will release across different OTT platforms. Apart from the above mentioned, many other filmmakers are in talks with OTT platforms.

