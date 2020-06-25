Designer Vasuki Bhaskar Speaks Up About The Unrecognized Struggling Artists Of Kollywood

Popular South Indian designer Vasuki Bhaskar recently gave a new dimension to the nepotism debate which was reignited after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The designer took to Twitter to speak about the issues that some people in the Tamil film industry have to go through. Her tweet was in response to actor Ashwin Kakumanu’s Twitter thread where he spoke about the unfair practices in the industry. She has received a lot of support from the people for speaking up on the topic and highlighting the loopholes, while also providing people with emotional support in the industry.

Designer Vasuki Bhaskar on problems in the Tamil film industry

Designer Vasuki Bhaskar recently took to Twitter to speak about the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the various related discussions that are surfacing on the internet. She retweeted the note by Ashwin Kakumanu regarding artists not receiving their due credit despite putting in a lot of hard work. Designer Vasukhi Bhaskar wrote that there are many Sushant Singh Rajputs in the Tamil film industry as well, who get no payment, support, or recognition in the industry.

She wrote that in spite of such obstacles, these artists put on a brave front and smile for the camera without putting forth what they are actually going through. She wrote that a few artists have already spoken to her about the issue while a few others chose to remain silent and suffer through the humiliation thrown at them in a different form. Vasuki Bhaskar wrote at the end of the tweet that people who have been feeling doubtful in the industry must remember Thala Ajith’s journey and hold on to it. Have a look at the tweet here.

There are many a #SushantSingRajput in our tamil film industry who get no payment ,no support,no recognition yet they put a brave front n smile to e camera.few speak 2me few remain silent in pain 2suffer humiliation in a diff. form. To so many such,remember thala Ajith then n now https://t.co/L3wCUZSVVd — vasuki bhaskar (@vasukibhaskar) June 20, 2020

Actor Ashwin Kakumanu recently posted about how he had gone through unjust obstacles in his career. He also revealed that he spoke to Vasuki Bhaskar about all his issues and it actually made him feel better about letting out all his bottled emotions. He also threw questions at S Abhishek Raaja for neglecting him and not treating him as an equal. The actor was supported by a number of people who felt that more of such speaking out sessions need to be done to keep a check on the industry.

In the wake of what's been happening in terms of marginalising and trivialising some people to teach them their place or to trivialise and ignore some people to put another on a pedestal, I came across @AbhayDeol post and realise that this happens on every level...(contd) pic.twitter.com/XuK9Cr8NzY — Ashwin Kakumanu (@AshwinKakumanu) June 20, 2020

