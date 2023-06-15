Dhaunsh Starrer Captain Miller To Be A 3 Part Franchise?

Why you’re reading this: Telugu star Dhanush was last seen in Vaathi. Now, he is gearing up for the release of his next, Captain Miller. His look, consisting of a heavy beard and long locks, has been going viral on social media and stoking more anticipation around his role in the film.



What’s cooking?

Earlier, Dhanush was spotted at the Mumbai airport in his rugged avatar. In the look, he was completely unrecognisable. As per the social media buzz, Dhanush's new movie will be a three-part franchise.

(Dhanush sported the Captain Miller look at the Mumbai airport recently | Image: Instagram)

A poster for Captain Miller was also released, where the Raanjhanaa actor could be seen riding a bike in a sepia-toned setting. The latest report suggests that Captain Miller might be a trilogy in the making.

Who’s saying what?

As per social media buzz, Dhanush’s upcoming film might be turned into a franchise with two more sequels. A fan account tweeted that Captain Miller is reportedly set out to be a "three-chapter franchise". The first chapter will focus on the inception of Captain Miller in the 1940s. While the second part will take place sometime in the 1990s, its third chapter will be set in the modern day.

Meanwhile…

Captain Miller is said to release sometime in 2023. After that, The Gray Man star is set to appear in director Sekhar Kammula’s upcoming film, which is currently untitled. He is also gearing up for Rayaan, which is one of his own directorial projects.