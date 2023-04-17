Dhoomam Poster: Fahadh Faasil Starrer Piques Curiosity With First Look

Hombale Films, the production banner behind hit films such as "KGF" and "Kantara", on Monday released the first look of their upcoming suspense thriller "Dhoomam". Starring Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali, and Roshan Mathew in the lead, the film is directed by Pawan Kumar of "U-Turn" fame and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. The production house shared the first look on its official Twitter page.

"There is no smoke without fire, here is the first spark. Presenting #Dhoomam First Look," Hombale Films said in the tweet. According to the makers, "Dhoomam" is billed as a fast-paced thriller with an intensive plot. The movie has been extensively shot in Karnataka and Kerala.

The movie will be released in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. "We are excited to present the first look of 'Dhoomam', a movie that promises to keep the audience on the edge of their seats with its intriguing storyline and captivating performances. We have a talented cast and crew who have worked tirelessly to bring this movie to life and we are confident that the movie will be a hit among the fans," said Kiragandur in a statement.

Achyut Kumar, Joy Mathew, Dev Mohan, Anu Mohan, Saiju Kurup, Dileesh Pothan, Aju Varghese and Nandhu also round out the cast of "Dhoomam". The project marks a reunion between Faasil, known for Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum and Malik, and "Soorarai Pottru" star Balamurali. The duo earlier worked together on 2016's Maheshinte Prathikaaram. "Dhoomam" is scheduled to be released in theatres in June.