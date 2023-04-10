Rashmika Mandanna Shares Photo From Sets Of Dev Mohan Starrer Rainbow

Rashmika Mandanna recently began shooting for her upcoming film Rainbow. The Pushpa actor took to social media and shared a glimpse from the sets of the film. This marks the 27-year-old actor's 22nd film.

Rashmika took to her Instagram story and shared a selfie. In the photo, she hid half of her face. The actress looked pretty in mascara and kohl-laden eyes. She left her tresses open. Sharing the photo on social media, Rashmika wrote, "Hi from the sets of Rainbow. #Rainbow." She accompanied her caption with a rainbow emoticon. Take a look at the photo below:

Rashmika Mandanna announce her 22nd film

A day before her birthday (April 4), Rashmika Mandanna took to social media and announced her 22nd film Rainbow. In the film, she will be starring alongside Shaakuntalam fame Dev Mohan. The actress shared a series of photos from the sets of her new film. In the first photo, she can be seen smiling at the camera. The GoodBye actress opted for an ethnic suit and sported a teeka. In the second photo, she can be seen posing with her co-star Dev. The third photo included Rashmika along with the crew members.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Rainbow.. it's a beautiful gift from nature that you can just sit back and watch but you can't touch..This story is something so amazing that I can't put it in words but can only bring alive for all of you onscreen.. and for it, I need your love and blessings.. this is not possible without you.. and I hope I make you happy with this one…#RM22." Take a look at the post below:

On the work front, Rashmika was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She has Pushpa: The Rule, VNRTrio, and Animal in the pipeline. In Sukumar's Pushpa 2, Rashmika will be reprising her role as Srivalli. She will be starring opposite Allu Arjun. Animal, however, will mark the actor's third Bollywood film after Goodbye and Mission Majnu. Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.