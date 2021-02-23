Dhruva Sarja Thanks Fans For Making 'Pogaru' A Success As Movie Rakes In Rs 30cr In 3 Days

South Indian actor Dhruva Sarja is enjoying the success his latest release Pogaru has been getting. The actor took to Twitter and stated that he is thankful to his fans and thanked God for the success of the film as well. He further revealed that Pogaru collection has been a whopping sum of Rs 30 crores in a span of three days at the Karnataka box office.

Dhruv Sarja reacts to Pogaru box office collection

POGARUU 💪🏼Thanks to Karnataka 🙏 Jai Hanuman 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Txj4GWcMJr — Dhruva Sarja (@DhruvaSarja) February 22, 2021

Fans react to Pogaru Kannada movie by Dhruva Sarja

A number of fans took to Twitter and expressed their elation with the response the movie has been receiving at the box office. Numerous fans of the actor sent the team of the film much love and kind regards and left heart and kiss emoticons on the post. Many other people on social media also wrote in the comments how well they liked the film. Moreover, a few netizens also posted snapshots of the movie theatres to show the excitement of the fans of the actor. Take a look at various fan comments on Twitter about the same below.

❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍 — Chethan nayaka KICCHA (@Chethan3131997) February 22, 2021

Pogaru 💪💪💪💪 — Pogaru Raju (@PogaruRaju) February 22, 2021

Massive superb🤘⭐ superb Stylish movie 💪💪 — Vignesh (@vigneshBU89) February 22, 2021

Anna different type movie madi

Thriller type

Congratulations — 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐯 𝐊𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐢 (@kirthichinu) February 22, 2021

Boss — Rahul Ambaji (@ambaji_raahul) February 22, 2021

3Rd DAY 3rd Show again Housefull ❤️💥💥💥🤙💯Boss❤️❤️💪Luv u ❤️ 🤩 @ Sangam Theather Gulbarga ❤️ @DhruvaSarja Anna ❤️🥳🤩 pic.twitter.com/xXlkbJAPxp — Shriharsh Joshi (@ShriharshJoshi3) February 22, 2021

💪💪👍👍 — Sanjeevkumar Halli (@SanjeevkumarH17) February 22, 2021

In an interview with CinemaExpress, Dhruv Sarja told the media portal that he personally visited theatres in rounds to see the response the film was receiving. Moreover, he told the portal that he was “excited with the collection” his film is making and it is exciting to see houseful boards at theatres. Reportedly, the actor stated, “It is overwhelming to learn that the film has cash registers ringing, and has collected about Rs 30 crore in three days”.

According to a report in the media portal, the actor compared the response to the initial feedback he received for the song Karaabu. Reportedly, he said that initially people made various comments about the song but later came around and the song became a hit. He feels that the film is getting a similar reaction where he heard different opinions but the reports are extraordinary.

Pogaru movie details

Starring Dhruva Sarja, the film is directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by B. K. Gangadhar. Dhruva shares the screen with Rashmika Mandanna and Sampath Raj in pivotal roles and Dhananjay, Chikkanna, Raghavendra Rajkumar, and Pavitra Lokesh in supporting roles.

