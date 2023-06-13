Did Yash Reject The Role Of Raavan In Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Starrer Ramayana?

Why you’re reading this: Actor Yash, a prominent figure in the Sandalwood film industry, has made significant waves with his groundbreaking performances. His portrayal of the lead character in both K.G.F. Chapter 1 and its sequel K.G.F. Chapter 2 garnered immense success.

Recently, there were widespread reports circulating on the internet about Yash being cast as the antagonist Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari's cinematic adaptation of Ramayana. But now there are reports suggesting a potential change in the casting direction.

Who is the newsmaker?

As per a tweet from the film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, Yash has ‘rejected’ the role of Raavan from the upcoming film. If Yash, by any means, does end up appearing in Ramayana, it will have marked his Bollywood debut. He is also a highly coveted choice following the success of K.G.F. Chapter 2.

Kangana Ranaut wants Yash to play Ram instead of Raavan

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently criticised the casting choices for Ramayana. Earlier, reports made waves on social media stating that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be respectively playing the roles of Ram and Sita in this Nitesh Tiwari film. Incorporating the reports of Yash playing the antagonistic role, Kangana signalled through her Instagram stories that Yash should be the one to play the role of Ram.

(Kangana Ranaut signals Yash to be the superior choice for Lord Rama's role | Image: kanganaranaut/Instagram)

Kangana wrote on her Instagram story that the ‘Southern superstar’ (supposedly Yash) is more suited to play the role. She pointed out that Yash matches the original description of Lord Rama in the Valmiki text, and has the ‘complexion, demeanour, and facial features’. She also praised him as a traditional family man, who is also known to be largely self-made.

Meanwhile…

Yash has not yet appeared in any film after K.G.F. Chapter 2. However, his upcoming films Bhagyanagaram, My Name Is Kirataka and Googly 2 will all release in the second half of 2023.