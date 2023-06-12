Yash, Ramya Krishnan Set The Dance Floor On Fire At Abishek Ambareesh's Wedding Reception

Yash and Ramya Krishnan set the dance floor on fire at Abishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidapa's post-wedding ceremony. Several videos and pictures from the reception have gone viral on the internet and had the KGF star showing off some killer moves alongside Ramya.

Yash was dressed in a black kurta with matching pants. He shook legs with Ramya Krishnan, popular for her role in the Baahubali franchise. The KGF star also danced with Abishek Ambareesh's mother Sumalatha and was captured at his most candid self.

Yash has been away from the big screen after the release of KGF: Chapter 2 in 2022. Fans have been waiting eagerly for the announcement of Yash 19. In the meantime, his videos and pictures from events are keeping them entertained. Check out the video below:

Rajinikanth, Mohan Babu and other celebs at Abishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidapa's wedding

Late actor Ambareesh's son Abishek got married to model and entrepreneur Aviva Bidapa earlier this month. The high-profile wedding was attended by several celebs and politicians, such as Rajinikanth, Yash, Suhasini Maniratnam, Mohan Babu and Venkaiah Naidu. Abishek shared a picture from the wedding album and wrote, "Look babe! That’s our future .. so bright."

The wedding was followed by a grand reception party held on Wednesday. It was attended by Shatrughan Sinha, Jackie Shroff, Chiranjeevi and many others. Several pictures and videos from the time also surfaced on the internet.

Abishek Ambareesh to resume work post wedding

(Abishek shared this picture from Badn Manners' set | Image: Abishek Ambareesh/Instagram)

On the work front, Abishek is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bad Manners. He made his debut in 2019 with the film Amar. On the other hand, his wife Aviva, a daughter of Prasad Bidappa, a well-known celebrity fashion designer. She is a model, fashion designer, TV personality, and entrepreneur.