Yash Shares Hilarious 'expectation Vs Reality' Post, Pokes Fun At Wife Radhika Pandit

Yash treated his Instagram followers to a couple of hilarious pictures with his wife and kids. The post was the KGF star's funny take on expectation vs reality. In the first image, Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit walked hand-in-hand on a road with autumn flowers on both sides of the street. In the next photo, they could be seen walking with their kids, Ayra and Yatharv.

Yash and Radhika sported casual ensembles. Radhika could be seen in a yellow top paired with black pants, while Yash opted for a pink T-shirt and white pants. Yash captioned her post, "My wife’s expectation vs reality."

Soon after the KGF star shared the post, his KGF: Chapter 2 co-star Raveena Tandon commented, "That’s what is all about... us and the lil ones that complete US (sic)." Fans also flooded the comments section with their loving messages. A user wrote, "My most Favvv couple (sic)," while another said, "Perfect example."

Yash and Radhika often treat their Insta family to adorable pictures of their kids. On Saturday, she shared a series of photos with her daughter Ayra in which they twinned in white ensembles. "The effort I had to put in Phew!! Atleast, now we know it runs in the family. That feeling of Deja vu!! Happy weekend everyone," read the caption.

Yash's upcoming projects

Reports are doing rounds that Yash has signed a film with director Geethu Mohandas. However, the makers and Yash have not yet confirmed the rumours. He was last seen in the 2022 film KGF: Chapter 2, co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Yash's upcoming film has generated immense curiosity among the fans. However, everything is still under the wraps. Yash was in Sri Lanka sometime back which led fans to believe that he was location scouting for his upcoming film in the neighbouring country.