Did You Know Akshara Haasan Once Wished To Go Bald? Shares Incident From Her Childhood

Akshara Haasan, born on October 12, is the daughter of the actors, Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur and the younger sister of actor, Shruti Haasan. She is a very well-known name in the Indian entertainment industry. The actor is most commonly known for her works in the Hindi and Tamil movie industry. She made her acting debut with the Bollywood comedy-drama, Shamitabh (2015), and never looked back since. On the actor’s birthday today, fans will be surprised to know that the popular actor once wanted to go bald.

Akshara Haasan wishes to go bald for a movie?

Akshara Haasan is a very quintessential leading lady and has often been in the news for her bold and quirky actions. While most of the actors are very sensitive about their looks, Akshara Haasan is completely the opposite. So much so that the Shamitabh actor would not even mind cutting off her luscious locks. According to the reports from Deccan Chronicle, Akshara Haasan wouldn’t mind going all out bald for a character she has to play in the movies, and in fact, the actor can’t wait to do so.

Akshara Haasan has revealed to the same entertainment daily that she is looking forward to going bald for a movie but nothing like that has been offered to her yet. The actor said that given a chance she would take a pair of scissors and do it at the moment. The Kadram Kondan actor also revealed that it wouldn’t be the first time that she would do such a thing.

Recalling an incident from her childhood, Akshara Haasan revealed that as a kid, she always used to have short hair. When she casually mentioned to her father, Kamal Haasan that she wonders what it is like to be bald, the legendary actor told his daughter “let’s do it now”. When Akshara was seven years old, Kamal Haasan took her to the bathroom and shaved her head off. Akshara Haasan revealed that it was really cool as they often indulged in such craziness and entertainment.

