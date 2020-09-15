Akshara Haasan's 'Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu' First Look Unveiled By Vijay Sethupathi

Actor Vijay Sethupathi on Monday, September 14, unveiled the first look of the forthcoming Tamil movie, Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu, online. The film stars Akshara Haasan and Usha Uhtup in the lead. "Delighted to launch the first-look of #AchchamMadamNaanamPayirppu. Wishing @Trendloud the best on their next big venture," (sic) wrote Vijay Sethupathi, while sharing the first look of Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu.

Here's the first look of Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu:

Also Read | Shruti Haasan And Akshara Haasan Take Up #whosemostlikelyto Challenge; Watch Video Here

Akshara Haasan in Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu

Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu is Akshara Haasan's first film as a solo lead. The movie also features singer Usha Uthup, Anjana Jayaprakash, Malgadi Subha, and others in prominent roles. The film is directed by American Mapillai (2018) fame Raja Ramamurthy. It is produced by Trendloud, who bankrolled the first season of Tamil Comicstaan.

Also Read | Shruti Haasan Introduces Her 'lockdown Best Friend' With Quirky Video On Instagram

Akshara Haasan excited to share Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu's first look

Recently, Akshara Haasan, in a social media post, revealed that she is excited to share the first look of Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu. "Let me show you the world of a young woman through her own eyes! The first look of #AMNP is here and I'm excited to share it with you!", (sic) wrote Akshara Haasan. Here's Akshara's post:

Also Read | What Is 'expose Yourself Challenge' On Instagram? Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu is a coming-of-age film that explores the female gaze, revealed Cinema Express' recent report. The story of the Ashara Haasan starrer is written by Raja Ramamurthy. The cinematography is handled by Shreya Dev Dube, who recently worked with Mira Nair for A Suitable Boy. Meanwhile, the music will be composed by singer-turned-composer Susha.

What's next for Akshara Haasan?

Akshara Haasan will be next seen in Naveen's Agni Siragugal. The movie, starring Arun Vijay, Akshara Haasan, and Vijay Antony in the lead is an action-thriller that also features actors like Raima Sen, Prakash Raj, and Nassar in prominent roles. The film is written and directed by Naveen, and produced by T Siva under his production banner. The movie is slated to hit the marquee soon.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan's Co-star Pooja Kumar Addresses Relationship Rumours Surrounding Them

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.