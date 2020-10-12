When Akshara Haasan Slammed 'perverts' In Lengthy Note After Her Private Pics Were Leaked

Back in 2018, some of Akshara Haasan's private pictures were leaked on the internet. While it came as a shock to netizens, the actor also expressed that she was 'deeply upset' with the incident. On November 7, she took to Twitter and wrote, 'Recently, some of my private pictures were leaked on the Internet. Who did this or why is not known to me yet. But what I do know that it is deeply unfortunate to make a young girl the victim of such an act only for a pervert mind’s enjoyment.'

Akshara Haasan continued, 'And each time someone shares it with eye-catching headlines to draw more traction, it scars me deeper and adds to everyone’s participation in my harassment and helplessness.' Calling it 'deeply upsetting', Akshara mentioned that there are still people out there who would harass and attempt to share private pictures of a young girl in the public eye only to derive some perverse pleasure that appeals only to them at a time when the nation had woken up to the #MeToo movement.

Also Read | 'Inside Edge' Actor Tanuj Virwani Working On Animated Comic Films While In Lockdown

Akshara further wrote that she approached the Mumbai Police and Cyber Cell to get to the bottom of it. She added, 'I have reached out to the Mumbai police and the cyber cell to seek their help in tracking the person/s responsible for this leak and hope to get to the bottom of this soon'. Akshara Haasan requested netizens to 'learn to live' and to 'let live with dignity and privacy'. She also addressed the internet and wrote, 'Hope that the internet won’t continue actively participating in my harassment. #metoo.'

Here's Akshara Haasan's statement

Also Read | Tanuj Virwani Of 'Inside Edge' Fame Gives 'insider' View On Nepotism; Read

A Hindustan Times report mentioned that after the tweet, Mumbai Police took cognizance of the matter. More so, a case was also registered at Versova police station. Sources said the police would try to find the source by tracking the Internet Protocol (IP) address of the leaks, stated the report.

Also Read | Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani Drops Hints About 'Code M' Season 2; Read Details Here

Akshara Haasan was last seen in the web series, Fingertip. She will now be seen in the upcoming outing titled Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu. On October 11, Akshara Haasan took to Instagram and announced that Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu has been selected at the Caleidoscope Indian Film Festival Boston and asked her US fans to get ready for the screening.

Also Read | Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani opens up about OTT platforms becoming new theatres for filmmakers

(Promo source: Akshara Haasan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.