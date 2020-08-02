Did You Know Dulquer Salmaan Own A Web Portal Before Becoming An Actor?

Dulquer Salmaan is regarded as one of the most highly successful stars from the South film industry. He has been part of a wide range of films from essaying the role of a lighthearted guy, a reckless guy to a mature lover. Dulquer Salmaan made his acting debut with a Malayalam film Second Show and since then has churned out several superhits throughout his acting career. However, there are several facts about Dulquer's life that fans might still not be aware of. Did you know, apart from being an actor Salmaan owns two businesses?

Before making his acting debut in 2012, Dulquer Salmaan had his own business venture. This was also his first company ever. He has established a web portal that dealt with car trading. Dulquer Salmaan also heads a dental business chain in Chennai. However, there are minimal details about his business.

Dulquer Salman is known for his active participation in communal services. He is also currently the director of Motherhood, a hospital located in Banglore. It is known that the actor even worked in an IT business based in Dubai.

Many of Dulquer Salmaan's fans are also unaware of his education degree. The actor completed his primary level education from TOC-H Public School that is located in Vyttila, Kochi, followed by secondary level education from Chennai in Sishya School. Dulquer Salmaan, however, is known to have completed his higher education in the United States of America. The Zoya Factor star graduated under a bachelor's degree in Business Management from Purdue University, Indiana.

However, Dulquer Salmaan always had dreams to pursue a career in acting. So, as per reports, the star signed up a three-month course at an acting studio. Talking to an entertainment portal, Dulquer said that he decided to pursue a career in acting as he thought his life became monotonous.

What's Next For Dulquer Salmaan?

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan will next be seen in Kurup, a film by Srinath Rajendran. Based on notorious criminal Sukumaran Kurup, the film also features Sobhita Dhulipala and Indrajith Sukumaran in lead roles. On Dulquer Salmaan's birthday, a short teaser of the forthcoming movie was released.

