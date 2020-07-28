Dulquer Salmaan's Birthday: Prithviraj, Kajal Aggarwal & Others Send Warm Wishes

South superstar Dulquer Salmaan is celebrating his 34th birthday today on July 28, 2020. On the occasion of the Karwaan actor’s birthday, fans of the star have flooded social media with warm wishes for him. Several of his celebrity friends and industry contemporaries, who share a great bond with Dulquer Salmaan, have also taken to social media to send their kind regards to him. While some were seen spending a gala time with Dulquer, others wished him peace and joy. Here’s taking a look at all the celebrities who wished Dulquer on his birthday.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Twitter to share a picture of himself feeding cake to Dulquer. Looking at the picture it appears that the duo spent a gala time with each other. He shared the birthday wish calling him the ‘best burger chef’ in town. In another photo shared by Prithviraj’s wife, the actor can be seen all smiles while striking a pose. Take a look at Prithviraj’s birthday post here:

Happy birthday to the best burger chef in town! ❤️🤗 @dulQuer pic.twitter.com/uwAwMDHtBe — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) July 27, 2020

Tovino Thomas

Tollywood actor Tovino Thomas was seen sharing a picture of the duo on Dulquer’s birthday. The candid photo sees the duo bonding with each other. Calling him his ‘brother’, Tovina Thomas wished him ‘Happy Birthday’. Check out the picture shared by Tovino here:

Kajal Aggarwal

South beauty Kajal Aggarwal was also seen sending Birthday wishes to Dulquer. In her note, she asked him to have a fabulous birthday. Kajal also mentioned that she is looking forward to work with the actor in their upcoming movie Hey Anamika.

Happy birthday @dulQuer have a fab one 💕 looking forward to #HeySinamika #HappybirthdayDulquerSalmaan — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) July 28, 2020

Balaji Mohan

Filmmaker Balaji Mohan was seen sharing a heartfelt note on Dulquer Salmaan’s Birthday. Balaji asked the actor to keep expanding his horizons. Wishing him peace, fulfilment and Joy, he concluded his birthday note. Have a look at it here:

Happy birthday @dulQuer ! Keep expanding ur horizons 🙂 Wishing u peace, joy and fulfilment! 🙂 #HappybirthdayDulquerSalmaan — Balaji Mohan (@directormbalaji) July 28, 2020

Vyjayanti Movies revealed their upcoming collaboration

The production house Vyjayanthi Movies officially announced their upcoming collaboration with the Malayalam heartthrob. Calling him ‘Lieutenant Ram’ they wished him ‘Happy Birthday’ and revealed the first look poster that showcased Dulquer as an Army official. The postcard picture reveals that the character is stationed at Jammu and Kashmir. Set in the 1960s, the yet-untitled movie is touted to be a love story in a war zone.

