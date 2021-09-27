Makers of the upcoming Punjabi film Honsla Rakh have finally released the trailer starring singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill in the lead. After mesmerising fans with his last film Good Newws, which was a family comedy-drama, this time the singer-actor is set to enthral fans with yet another quirky film.

The hilarious trailer of the film opens with Diljit and Shehnaaz's scene. The duo can be seen enjoying a romantic date at a restaurant when suddenly they hear a noise of a crying baby. Soon, the Shona Meri Shona actor was seen with a baby bump. Shehnaaz in the video said that she loved him so much that he got her pregnant.

In the following video, the two consult the lawyer, and Shehnaaz Gill tells him that the custody of the child has to go with Diljit but he denies it. ​Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill does not seem to be happy with the news of her pregnancy. She files for divorce with Diljit and imposes child custody on him. Then, the singer-actor is seen taking care of his baby and keeps the name Honsla. The son’s role is played by Shinda Grewal. The unique and rib-tickling punchlines are sure to take fans on a roller coaster ride.

Fans react to Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill starter Honsla Rakh trailer

Diljit shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, “Tension Vension Mard Ni Lende...Dinde Fattey Chakk...Rakh HONSLA RAKH ..Trailer Out Now[sic].”

Soon after the announcement, fans were quick to send their love to Shehnaaz and praise her for her acting. One of the users wrote, “ Very nice Shehnaaz,” while another wrote, “Can't wait to see Shehnaaz, will watch this movie only for Sana[sic].” Meanwhile, a third user chimed in and wrote, “Shehnaz is looking so gorgeous and tells me who is waiting for moving[sic].” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Super excited[sic].” Apart from this, there were others who wished her love and prayed strength to her post the demise of actor Sidharth Shukla. One of the users wrote, “ Stay Strong Sana[sic].” Another follower wrote, “Love you Sana so much and be strong[sic].”

Watch full trailer:

(Image: @DiljitDosanjh/Instagram)