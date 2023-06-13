Director Sudha Kongara Shares Behind-the-scenes Picture From Sets Of Suriya 43

Director Sudha Kongara took to her Twitter handle to share a picture of herself engaged in conversation with actor Suriya. The picture was a behind-the-scenes image from the sets of Suriya 43. News of this actor-director duo collaborating with each other had been confirmed last year.

The yet-to-be titled film, tentatively called Suriya 43, marks Suriya and Sudha Kongara's second collaboration. The two had previously worked together in the 2020 film Soorarai Pottru.

Sudha Kongara shares BTS photo

(Suriya and Sudha Kongara on the sets of Suriya 43 | Image: @sudha_kongra/Twitter)



Suriya 43 appears to be a heavily guarded project with not much known about its particulars yet. The picture that director posted on her Twitter handle, features Kongara alongside actor Suriya. She can be seen dressed casually in a sun hat with a walkie-talkie in hand, presumably giving Suriya directions about an ongoing scene. Suriya, also dressed casually, looks pensive as he looks ahead. Sudha divulged no details about the photo except for mentioning that the shot of her and Suriya was from the sets of their next project together, Suriya 43. Kongara's caption simply read, "Our Next..#Suriya43".

Sudha Kongara opens up on Suriya 43

(The official poster for national award winning Soorarai Pottru | Image: sudha_kongara/Instagram)



In an interview last year, Sudha Kongara had opened up about joining forces with Suriya once again. At the time, she was waiting for both herself as well as Suriya to complete all their professional commitments.Suriya was busy shooting for films Vaadivasal and Vanangaan. Kongara had spoken about how the established image of an actor does not play a factor at the time of script writing. She also cited the example of national award winning Soorarai Pottru in defence of this statement. She pointed out that despite Suriya being a non-smoker, he is seen smoking in the film - simply because the characterisation demanded it. Kongara will be following the same rationale for their film Suriya 43 which is currently underway.