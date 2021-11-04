India is celebrating Diwali and Lakshmi Puja on November 4, this year, and well-wishes continue to pour in from all across the country. The third day of the Diwali festival is observed as Lakshmi Puja, to commemorate the Hindu Goddess of wealth, prosperity, auspiciousness, and good fortune.

During the ceremonies, it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi visits her devotees to bestow them with her blessings and gifts. Devotees clean their homes, decorate with lights, and prepare sweets with tremendous zeal to invite the Goddess' presence. People across the country are observing Lakshmi Puja at their houses, offering prayers in accordance with the muhurat, and sharing sweets, presents and laughter with their loved ones.

On this occasion, several B-town celebrities have taken to Twitter to post their Diwali wishes. While some put up stories, others have put up posts or written wishes. Along with Bollywood, a number of south Indian celebrities were seen extending their Diwali 2021 wishes on social media today.

Diwali 2021: Dhanush, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi & other celebs extend greetings

Wishing his fans and the country, actor Dhanush wrote on Twitter, "Wishing you all a very happy Diwali may the festival of light bring lot of peace, good health and good luck. Om Namashivaya (sic)".

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao a.k.a Jr NTR wrote, "Happy Diwali to you and your family members". Similarly, actor Chiranjeevi Konidela wrote, "Happy Diwali to All! May this Diwali Light up our lives with Love, Joy and Peace! (sic)"

Telegu actor Mahesh Babu posted his Diwali greetings with an image poster of diyas. "Wishing you all a happy Diwali! Spread the light of hope, love and happiness always," he wrote, captioning the post.

Actor Karthi wished people on the occasion by praying that "we carry this festive cheer and positivity all through the year!" Ram Pothineni, while wishing his fans, also informed them that he is still recovering and will get back to work soon.

Keerthy Suresh wrote, "May this Diwali be filled with love, light, happiness and joy. Wishing everyone a happy and safe Diwali #HappyDiwali #Diwali2021 (sic)".

Actor Siddharth asked his fans to be kind and grateful while wishing them a very happy Diwali. "These are tough times... Take good care of yourself and those around you. Light and love to all, (sic)" he wrote on Twitter.

Take a look at their Twitter posts below:

Wishing you all a very happy Diwali 🪔 may the festival of light bring lot of peace , good health and good luck. Om Namashivaya — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) November 4, 2021

మీకు, మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు దీపావళి శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) November 4, 2021

Happy Diwali to All! May this Diwali Light up our lives with Love, Joy and Peace! 🪔 🪔 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 4, 2021

Wishing you all a happy Diwali! Spread the light of hope, love and happiness always ✨ pic.twitter.com/EuM9aGLY2e — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 4, 2021

Let us celebrate this Deepavali with Love and Peace in our hearts! May we carry this festive cheer and positivity all through the year! Wishing a very Happy Deepavali to you and your loved ones! 😊 — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) November 4, 2021

To my dearest fans..I’m still recovering & will get back to work soon!



Here’s wishing you and your family a Happy Diwali!



Love..#RAPO pic.twitter.com/hgugMXSkmd — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) November 4, 2021

May this Diwali be filled with love, light, happiness and joy.



Wishing everyone a happy and safe Diwali#HappyDiwali #Diwali2021 pic.twitter.com/JIhjcdgFP3 — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) November 4, 2021

Wishing all of us a very happy, healthy, safe and prosperous Deepavali. Be kind, be grateful. These are tough times... Take good care of yourself and those around you. Light and love to all. ♥️ — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) November 4, 2021

(Image: PTI/@Chiranjeevi/Facebook)