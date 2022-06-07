'Doctor Strange' Writer Bowled By SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'; 'craziest, Weirdest Blockbuster'

Even months after the release of RRR, the SS Rajamouli directorial continues to reign over the hearts of people as one of the biggest action films of recent years. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role along with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt playing significant roles, the fierce story of the freedom fighters took over every theatre across the world.

The movie reportedly earned over $155 million across the world. The whopping figures at the box office were alone proof of the periodic actioner's historic success transcending boundaries. Another member has been added to the RRR fanclub as the famed Doctor Strange writer C. Robert Cargill was bowled over by the cinematic excellence of the SS Rajamouli magnum opus.

Doctor Strange writer heaps praise on RRR

Taking to his official Twitter handle, C. Robert Cargill, who co-wrote the 2016 Marvel flick Doctor Strange starring Benedict Cumberbatch, gushed about Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer actioner. He revealed in his tweet that he was initiated into the 'RRR cult' by his friends and came out completely in awe of the movie.

''Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) and I'm here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen,'' he wrote. Cargill also assured the fans that he would watch the movie again. ''I'm pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week,'' the famed writer concluded in his tweet.

Apart from Doctor Strange, Cargill also has popular films like Pathogen, the Sinister franchise, No Man of God and more to his writer's credit.

With unprecedented numbers at the box office comes a few people claiming that RRR was overhyped. However, Cargill was quick to shut down any claims as he responded to a similar tweet by writing, ''Yes. I know it looks very much like people are overhyping RRR, but in truth, you can't. It is a level of spectacle that defies description. It just starts going hard and then never lets up.''

Earlier, popular comedian, screenwriter, and actor Patton Oswalt hopped on the RRR bandwagon as he took to his social media to complement the film. ''If this ISN’T playing near you in IMAX then this is the next best way to watch it. @RRRMovie is insane. You guys are out of your f****** minds, you should not be allowed to make films, and I can’t wait to see what you do next,'' he wrote.

Image: RRR Movie Stills