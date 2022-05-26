Hollywood's Patton Oswalt Hails SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR'; 'Can’t Wait To See What You Do Next'

Popular comedian, screenwriter, and actor Patton Oswalt took to his social media account to hail the hit SS Rajamouli directorial, RRR which took the box office by storm when it hit the big screens. He called the film 'insane' as he hailed the director for his work. The film saw Jr NTR, and Ram Charan taking on pivotal roles as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju respectively.

Hollywood star Patton Oswalt hails RRR

Patton Oswalt headed to Twitter and mentioned that the filmmaker was out of his mind to have made a film as 'insane' as RRR. He also expressed excitement about SS Rajamouli's next film. He wrote, "If this ISN’T playing near you in IMAX then this is the next best way to watch it. @RRRMovie is insane. You guys are out of your f*****g minds, you should not be allowed to make films, and I can’t wait to see what you do next." The film's official Twitter account also responded as they wrote, "Thank you so much," with a heart emoticon.

If this ISN’T playing near you in IMAX then this is the next best way to watch it. Fucken @RRRMovie is insane. https://t.co/1kwNFwtTMR — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 24, 2022

You guys are out of your fucking minds, you should not be allowed to make films, and I can’t wait to see what you do next. https://t.co/SVFDD064Iq — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 24, 2022

RRR at the box office

The hit film starring Jr NTR, and Ram Charan in pivotal roles and also featured Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and others. It took the box office by storm as it broke several records after it hit the big screens. The film recently completed 50 days at the box office and continued its dream run at the box office. The makers shared the exciting news on social media and wrote, "50 Days and still running successfully in more than 500 cinema houses across the world. Overwhelmed with your love and response for #RRRMovie". The film hit the whopping ₹ 250 cr mark on day 23 itself, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh and continued to soar high. It also held onto a good position after hit films like KGF: Chapter 2 were released in theatres.

The film also received a massive opening at the box office as it minted ₹ 156 cr in India. Apart from doing exceedingly well in India, the movie also received a grand opening at the worldwide box office as it collected ₹ 223 cr. The film was hailed by fans and critics alike, and the stars have thanked their fans and followers for the love they showered on the film, on multiple occasions.

Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie, @pattonoswalt