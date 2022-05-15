'Don' OTT Release: Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Set To Make Digital Premiere On THIS Platform

Popular actor Sivakarthikeyan was most recently seen in the much-loved film Don, in which he took on a lead role alongside Priyanka Mohan. The movie hit the big screens on May 13, 2022, and is now all set to make its digital debut as well. According to a recent report by Binged, the film will release digitally on the online streaming platform, Netflix and fans' excitement about the same knows no bounds.

Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Don OTT release date

The publication mentioned that fans can now watch DON online on Netflix as the OTT giant has bagged the digital streaming rights of the film. The film is scheduled to be tentatively released on Netflix in four weeks after its theatrical release. This means the audience can expect the movie to make its digital premiere next month around June 10, 2022. Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, the film also featured Priyanka Arul Mohan, Soori, S. J. Suryah, Samuthirakani and others.

The film was all about Sivakarthikeyan's character's life in college and how he and his peers navigate their way through life and love. The trailer of the film gave fans a glimpse into what they can expect from the fun-filled entertainer as it saw the lead actor play pranks and get into trouble in college. It also gave them a glimpse into his love life as they saw him and Priyanka Mohan's character interact in some sweet scenes. This was not the first time the leading couple shared the screen together, as they were earlier seen in Doctor and wowed fans with their performances there as well.

Sivakarthikeyan is now gearing up for his next film tentatively titled SK 21, which will be Kamal Haasan's home production. The film will also star Sai Pallavi, who was recently welcomed to the sets of the film by the team. Rajkumar Periasamy will direct the movie, and fans can't wait to see what the duo has in store for them.

Welcome @Sai_Pallavi92 💐

Happy to work with a super-talented actor. Looking forward 😊👍 https://t.co/w5aIV7Wk7U — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) May 10, 2022

Image: Instagram/@sivakarthikeyan