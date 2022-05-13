Last Updated:

'Don' Twitter Review: Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Is ‘a Mix Of Fun, Love & Sentiments’

As the fans enjoyed Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Mohan-starrer comedy-drama, Don, read further ahead to know how much they liked the film.

Nehal Gautam
As the much-awaited Cibi Chakaravarthi directorial Don was released, fans got the chance to see Sivakarthikeyan in an all-new avatar as he stepped into the shoes of a student. Set against the background of college life, the actor was seen reuniting with his Doctor co-star Priyanka Mohan and their on-screen romance has won fans over. The film also stars SJ Suryah in a pivotal role. As the film hits the theatres today, take a look at how the fans are reacting to Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Mohan-starrer comedy-drama. 

As the fans took to Twitter and expressed their reactions to Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Mohan’s latest flick Don, they stated how much they loved the performance of the cast members including Sivakarthikeyan as Chakaravarthi, Priyanka Arul Mohan as Angaiyarkanni, S. J. Suryah as Boominathan among others. A fan took to Twitter and stated how the film strongly connected with the audience and hailed the director for keeping the movie engaging. Another fan gave an elaborate review of the film by stating that the first half of the film was fun while the second part was emotional. Adding to it, he also thanked the director for making the film. Moreover, another fan mentioned that the film was truly a one-man show while praising the performance of Sivakarthikeyan while one of the other fans wrote that it could turn out to be a blockbuster as well. Take a look at some of the reactions-

Written and directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi, the 2022 coming-of-age drama film features a bunch of talented cast members including actors namely Sivakarthikeyan as Chakaravarthi, Priyanka Arul Mohan as Angaiyarkanni, S. J. Suryah as Boominathan, Samuthirakani as Chakaravarthi's father, Radha Ravi as Killivallavan, Soori as Perusu, Sivaangi Krishnakumar as Lilly, Aadhira Pandilakshmi as Chakaravarthi's mother, Manobala,  Munishkanth, Bala Saravanan and many more. 

