'Drishyam 2' Review: A Well-made Sequel To The Path-breaker 'Drishyam'

Drishyam was one of the greatest suspense thriller movies in the Malayalam cinema. The movie was a blockbuster hit with it being remade in different languages all of which turned out to be a success. The director Jeethu Joseph has now released a sequel to the thriller and the question around the internet was, will it be at par with the original movie? Or will it be a big dud? Read the Drishyam 2 movie review to know the answer to this.

Drishyam 2 Review

The official synopsis of Drishyam 2 Imdb says, "A gripping tale of an investigation and a family which is threatened by it. Will Georgekutty be able to protect his family this time?" The movie revolves around the concept of how far will one go to save his/her family no matter the consequences.

Plot

The movie starts with a flashback of a low life criminal running away from the police when he happens to catch a momentary glimpse of Georgekutty with a shovel in hand inside the police station all those years back following the dreadful incident. The criminal who then we come to know as Jose is caught for murdering his brother in law and put to jail to serve his time. The story cuts to 7 years later.

Georgekutty is now a theatre owner along with a dream in his eyes of producing a movie of his own. The family is financially stable with their youngest daughter Anu now in a prestigious boarding school St. Josephs and their elder daughter Anu in college. Though all seems well from outside they are constantly under the fear of getting caught for the crime they committed 6 years ago. Even the sound of a police siren seems to trigger them with their pasts constantly haunting them.

The town is now surfacing with rumours and Georgekutty's family is constantly being judged by the people as they now feel that Georgekutty's family is responsible for the crime. Every villager has their own version of what happened that dreadful night but it seems that all the constant rumours are stemmed from jealousy of seeing him fare so well financially.

The police are secretly continuing to work on the case even after all these years to throw back the humiliation they faced due to Georgekutty. This time, however, the police have been smart with their proceedings by stationing undercover cops and keeping a watchful eye on what the family says and does. The police are successful in getting major breakthroughs this time and though they seem confident that this time their proofs will land him in jail, the question lies with what will be Georgekutty's next move. Does he have a plan or will he confess and surrender?

What Works

The biggest strength of the movie is its continuity. The movie has been able to maintain the continuity and the director Jeetu Joseph has made sure that the atmosphere is such that the audience will believe in the plot's setting and the time leap.

The chemistry between Mohanlal and Meera and their couple banter looks effortless and solid. The kids - Anu's and Anju's performances as scared kids who are constantly living under the fear of being confronted by the police is super convincing. The victim's parents Asha and Siddique also fall into their character with complete ease. The newest addition to the cast Murali Gopy has given a stellar performance as the new IPS officer.

What Doesn't Work

The movie worked at a snail's pace for the initial two hours but the climax seemed a little rushed. There was a lack of emotional depth especially in the last 15 minutes of the movie. It seemed as if the makers were rushing the scenes to end it. The climax also did not show Georgekutty's family on screen for whom the entire game was played. Though all our questions were answered in the end still not seeing the family together, at the end of the movie, was a minor disappointment.

Drishyam 2 Rating

Despite the small negligible flaws, Drishyam 2 manages to hold the attention of the audience throughout it's running with constant its gripping twists and turns. Drishyam 2 can proudly be called one of those rare sequel movies which does not seem unnecessary. The movie is definitely worth the hype it received and we give Drishyam 2 a rating of 4.5/5.

