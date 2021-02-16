Mohanlal Says It Is 'possible' Drishyam 2 Might Release In Theatres After OTT Release

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is gearing up for the release of his next film titled Drishyam 2. On New Year’s eve, Mohanlal made an announcement of releasing Drishyam 2 on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video instead of movie theatres. As many superstars decided to wait for months for the theatrical release of their films post lockdown, Mohanlal’s decision to go for OTT release shocked fans. On February 1, the Central Government gave permission to operate theatres at 100 percent occupancy, provided all safety measures are in place.

Drishyam 2 might release in theatres

Drishyam 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 19, 2021, but there is still a possibility the film could have a theatrical release. On February 15, the Malayalam superstar took to his Twitter handle to hold a 'Ask Me Anything' session with his followers and answered a few questions. One of the fans asked if there were any chances for Drishyam 2 to release in the theatres after it was released on OTT. Mohanlal responded to the question and said “Possible”. Check out Mohanlal's response on Twitter here-

Drishyam 2 cast

Drishyam 2 is directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor through the company Aashirvad Cinemas. The film is a sequel to the 2013 thriller film Drishyam. The movie will feature Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Ester Anil in the lead roles alongside Mohanlal, reprising their roles from the first film. The film was shot extensively in and around Thodupuzha which are the same locations in Drishyam and some scenes were shot in Kochi. The music and background score is composed by Anil Johnson while the cinematography was performed by Satheesh Kurup. Drishyam 2 cast also includes Asha Sarath, Siddique, Murali Gopy, K.B. Ganesh Kumar, Krishna in supporting roles, and many others.

Drishyam 2 plot

Drishyam 2 will take place six years after the events of Drishyam. Earlier this month, Mohanlal accidentally spilt the beans on the major plot twist of the film. While talking to Reporter TV, the interviewer asked Mohanlal whether there will be 'Drishyam 3'. Responding to that Mohanlal revealed as Georgekutty is in jail, he should break the prison to begin 'Drishyam 3'. The unexpected statement by Mohanlal made several netizens claim that Georgekutty will be sentenced to prison in the climax of Drishyam 2. Netizens claimed that since there is a scene in the trailer that featured an unknown man carrying a corpse on his shoulder, it could be the new crime in Drishyam 2. Check out the trailer for Drishyam 2 here-

