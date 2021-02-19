'Drishyam 2': Malayalam Actor Prithviraj Is All Praise For The Mohanlal Starrer

Drishyam 2 is the most awaited sequel to the cult classic movie Drishyam which released in 2013. Starring Mohanlal as Georgekutty, the lead the film revolves around the concept "how far can you go to save your family." The thriller with its nail-biting climax received rave reviews from the viewers and critics alike. Now with the sequel of the movie releasing on Amazon Prime Video on February 19, Malayalam actor Prithviraj took to social media to share his review after watching Dishyam 2 and he was all praises for the movie.

Prithviraj's Drishyam 2 review

Prithviraj took to Instagram to write a long post giving his opinion and review of the movie Drishyam 2. The actor says that he had been waiting for long to talk about Drishyam 2 and now since it will be releasing in a couple of hours he can finally talk about it. He goes on to praise the director, Jeethu claiming that this is his best movie after Drishyam. Prithviraj also admits that he is aware of how difficult it is to follow up with a sequel for a super hit film.

Talking about the actor Mohanlal, he says "Class is permanent. I repeat PERMANENT!" He also crowned Mohanlal's character Georgekutty as "one of the most iconic characters in Malayalam cinema." Along with the review, Prithviraj also shared a poster of the film on his Instagram. Take a look at the Drishyam 2 review on Prithviraj's Instagram below:

The fans of the movie, have since been flooding Prithviraj's Instagram comment section with heart and fire emojis. Many users shared their anticipation for the movie by writing, "Can't wait to watch it" while others commented that Drishyam 2 is their favourite movie. Take a look at the comments below:

Drishyam 2 released at midnight on February 19 on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Drishyam 2 will have the same main cast of characters with Mohanlal, Meena, Esther, and Meena as part of the family. Other main characters in the cast include Asha Sarath, Siddique, and Murali Gopy.

The film has been directed by Drishyam director Jeetu Joseph. The new film will focus on Mohanlal and his family facing new unseen challenges and dealing with the traumas of the past they think they escaped from. The film is based 6 years after the events of Drishyam. Watch the trailer of the movie right here:

