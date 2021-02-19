Drishyam Ending Explained: Does Drishyam 2 Pick Up From Where Drishyam 1 Ends?

Drishyam is a Malayalam thriller film starring Mohanlal and Meena in lead roles. The movie is about a man who devises a plan to hide the corpse of a teenage boy, killed by the man’s daughter by accident. While the movie received rave reviews from fans and critics alike, the ending of the film has always left many fans wondering what it meant. Read on to know an interpretation of the ending of the movie.

Drishyam Plot

Georgekutty (Mohanlal) lives with his wife and two daughters. One day his elder daughter gets photographed in a bathroom by a hidden camera that belonged to Varun Prabhakar, a spoiled son of a police inspector. Varun threatens the girl that he would share her pictures on social media if she does not comply to his demands.

The mother of the girl finds out about it and in the heat of the moment, the girl kills Varun. With the help of her mother, she hides Varun’s body and later tell everything to Georgekutty. He makes a plan to save his family from the law and gets rid of all the evidence.

Georgekutty is able to create a false alibi for himself and his family. However, after being brutally beaten up by the police, his younger daughter confesses where she saw the body being hidden. The police dig the place but is shocked to find the carcass of a calf.

Since the dead body of the teenage boy is not found, the police is unable to hold Georgekutty guilty. Varun’s parents get to know the real intentions of Varun and how he has raped a young girl before. They are guilty of his actions and feel that they had raised a spoiled kid.

In the last scene, Georgekutty is seen walking out of the police station after signing a register. The scene merges in a flashback scene where Georgekutty is walking out of the police station with a shovel. The police station is also not built then.

Drishyam ending explained

The ending shows that Georgekutty had hidden the body of Varun beneath the police station when only its foundation had been laid. This further means that the police will never be able to arrest Georgekutty as they would never find evidence against him. Also because they would never look for the corpse beneath their police station.

Drishyam 2 plot: Does Drishyam 2 pick up from where Drishyam 1 ends?

According to the trailer, the film will start sex years after the events of the Varun missing case. Georgekutty and his family are now living a different lifestyle and are now much more wealthy. However, their wealth will be a point of jealousy for people around Georgekutty. Watch the trailer below.

Drishyam 2 release date: February 19, 2021 Amazon Prime Video at 12 am,

