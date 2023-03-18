Drishyam Star Asha Sharath's Daughter Uthara Marries Fiance In Traditional Ceremony

Malayalam actress and classical dancer Asha Sharath's daughter Uthara tied the knot with her fiancé Aditya Menon. The couple got married in the presence of their family members and friends. While the venue was decorated with flowers and glittery brass items, Uthara stole the limelight in her bridal look. She was decked in a traditional golden and red silk saree paired with an embroidered blouse.

In the video from the wedding ceremony, Uthara completed her look with heavy gold jewellery, clubbed with statement earrings, bangles, mangtika and dewy make up. Meanwhile, her husband wore a classic golden-white kurta paired with a white dhoti. After tying the nuptial knot, the couple welcomed the guests and posed with them for pictures with garlands around their neck.

Uthara Sharath and Aditya Menon's relationship timeline

Asha's daughter Uthara Sharath and her beau Aditya Menon got engaged in a star-studded affair at Kochi back in October 2022. The ceremony was attended by guests including Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, and Dileep, among others. After getting engaged, the couple took to their Instagram handle to share a Save The Date video on February 13. Biju Dhwanitarang choreogrpahed the video while Ramya Nambeesan sung the song.

In the video, Uthara looked mesmerising in a yellow saree paired with a pink embroidered blouse and traditional gold jewellery. Meanwehile, Aditya looked stylish in a solid yellow kurta with white pyjama.

Talking about their personal life, Uthara studied Business Analytics at Warwick Business School and was also the runner up of Miss Kerala 2021 pageant. Uthara also acted alongside her mother Asha Sarath in Khedda. She has performed at shows with her mother as she is also a professional classical dancer. Meanwhile, her husband Aditya Menon is a chartered accountant.

