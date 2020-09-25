'Drishyam 2' Cast: Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Others Join Sequel With Mohanlal And Meena

Jeethu Joseph, a few weeks ago, announced that he would be making a sequel to his 2013 hit movie- Drishyam. The sequel that went on floors on Thursday, September 25, has an ensemble cast reportedly consisting of actors like Murali Gopy, Asha Sharath, Sidhique, Ganesh Kumar, others in prominent roles. Here are details related to Drishyam 2's full cast.

Also Read | Mohanlal Shares Pics From Shoot Of 'Drishyam 2', Says He Is Glad To Share The News

All details about 'Drishyam 2' full cast

Drishyam 2's primary cast includes actors like Mohanlal, Meena, Esther Anil, and Ansiba, who reprise their roles Georgeketty, Rani, Anu, Anju, respectively. Asha Sharath, Sidhique, and Kalabhavan Shajohn reprise their roles as IG Geetha Prabhakar, Prabhakar, Constable Sahadevan respectively.

Meanwhile, Murali Gopy, Ganesh Kumar, Sai Kumar, Adam Ayub and Anjali Nair are the some of the latest additions to the cast, reported Onlookers Media. Recently, Asha Sharath shared a picture from the sets of Drishyam 2 revealing that she would be reprising her role. Here's Asha Sharath picture from the shoot:

Finally , here we are!!!! With the official Covid negative reports to start our most awaited journey in Drishyam 2...I... Posted by Asha sharath on Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Also Read | Mohanlal Welcomes Meena To 'Drishyam 2' Sets On Her 46th Birthday; See Post

All details about Drishyam 2's crew

Drishyam 2 is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. The movie's cinematography is handled by Sujith Vasudev, and editing is done by Ayoob Khan. The music will be composed by Anil Johnson. Drishyam 2 is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under his production banner.

Shooting for #Drishyam2 has begun in Kochi adhering to all the covid protocols and the unit kick-started the work with a small pooja on the set. The team requests your blessings and prayers as we roll today. Thanking you all.#Mohanlal #AntonyPerumbavoor #JeethuJoseph #Aashirvad pic.twitter.com/YiG08yaES8 — Antony Perumbavoor (@antonypbvr) September 21, 2020

Also Read | Mohanlal Unveils Motion Poster Of Unni Mukundan's 'Bruce Lee' To Wish Latter On B'day

Besides Drishyam 2, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph will be collaborating for action-thriller Ram. The movie, starring Mohanlal and Trisha Krishnan in the lead, marks the latter's return to Mollywood after the success of Hey Jude (2018). The film also features Adil Hussain, Indrajith Sukumaran, Durga Krishna, others in prominent roles. The Mohanlal starrer's shooting is currently halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Will Mohanlal’s 'Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham' Release On An OTT Platform Or Theatres?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.