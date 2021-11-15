'Drushyam 2': Much-awaited Trailer Of Venkatesh Daggubati-starrer Releases; Watch

Amazon Prime Video premiered the much-awaited trailer of the Venkatesh Daggubati-starrer, Drushyam 2 on Monday. The film features an ensemble cast and fans will see Meena, Kruthika, Esther Anil, Sampath Raj, Poorna, and others take on roles in the film. The upcoming film, helmed by Jeethu Joseph will release on Amazon Prime Video on November 25 and will get a global release.

Drushyam 2 trailer out

Drushyam 2 will continue from where the first film ended and will take viewers on a rollercoaster ride. The film will revolve around Rambabu, played by Venkatesh Daggubati, whose family is threatened by an investigation into the past. The film will be about how Rambabu goes above and beyond to protect his family. The trailer promises to thrill, adventure, and a gripping storyline.

Watch the trailer of Drushyam 2 here

According to a media statement, Venkatesh Daggubati thanked his fans and followers and all his well-wishers who gave the first film so much love and appreciation. He mentioned that Drushyam gained a 'cult status' and he wishes to 'take the legacy forward with Drushyam 2'. He stated that the film will put all the fan theories to rest and he promised that the film will be an 'emotional-yet-exhilarating journey' for the audience. He mentioned that the plot will have several twists and turns, which will 'keep the suspense alive'.

The director of the film, Jeethu Joseph also mentioned that the film is extremely close to his heart. He stated that over the years, he has been asked multiple times if the sequel to his hit 2014 film would release soon. He stated that he always knew that he had to bring the 'epic franchise' back to the audience, but believed that there is a right time for everything. He stated that he changed the storyline a 'million times', but has now managed to convert his vision into a reality with the help of his cast and crew.

The media statement also mentioned that Manish Menghani, the head of content licensing at Amazon Prime Video, stated that the response the first film received, made releasing its sequel on the platform a 'natural choice'. He mentioned that the film was 'one of the most-awaited films of the year' for the platform and credited Venkatesh, Jeethu Joseph, and Suresh Babu for bringing a thrilling and entertaining film to the online streaming platform.

