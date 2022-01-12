Dulquer Salmaan Announces New Song 'Achamillai' From 'Hey Sinamika' With New Poster

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan is seemingly hopping from one project to another and has a lot to showcase his talent in the coming days. While the actor was much lauded for his performance in the crime thriller Kurup, a month after its release, the actor announced his 33rd project Hey Sinamika and also its release date. While the film is a few weeks away from hitting the theatres, the actor recently announced the first track of the movie with a new poster.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dulquer Salmaan recently shared a new poster of his upcoming film Hey Sinamika. The poster saw Dulguer Salmaan looking dapper in white traditional attire. He could be seen sitting in a chair amid a crowd with his posters flying around. At the bottom, various mics could be seen hinting at the actor's role as a famous musician.

Hey Sinamika first song

Sharing the poster, the actor announced the film's first single Achamillai will be released on the occasion of Sankranti, on January 14, 2022. In the caption, he wrote, "A life lived in FEAR isn’t a life lived at all… it’s time to be FEARLESS! Achamillai song out on 14th Jan." The actor's fans and film industry fans lauded him for his dapper look in the poster and expressed how they are eager to listen to the first single from the movie.

Hey Sinamika first look

On December 21, 2021, Dulquer Salmaan shared the first look from his upcoming film Hey Sinamika. The poster had various photos of the actor engaged in distinct activities while wearing different outfits. The actor announced he will play the role of a young man named Yaazhan in the movie. He further announced the film will be released in theatres on February 25, 2022.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan was much lauded for his film Kurup after it hit the OTT giant Netflix. The actor was also gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Salute. The movie was scheduled to hit the theatres on January 14, 2022, but the makers had to postpone it due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. The makers called it their social responsibility to postpone the film's release and avoid any public gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan