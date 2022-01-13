Dulquer Salmaan Turns Rapper For Upcoming Song 'Achamillai' From 'Hey Sinamika'; Watch

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan is currently gearing up for the release of his new film Hey Sinamika. While the actor announced the film and its release date a month after his action-thriller Kurup came out, he is now set to release the first track of the movie. As the makers will unveil the song Achamillai, a Tamil track, from Hey Sinamika on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Dulquer Salmaan recently gave a glimpse of the track sung by him.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dulquer Salmaan recently gave a sneak peek into how he turned rapper for Hey Sinamika's track Achamillai. In the video, the actor was seen recording the song in a music studio. He wore a black t-shirt and a cap while recording the song. The teaser also featured some behind-the-scenes from the song's music video. While Dulquer Salmaan has sung the song, Madhan Karky has penned it. Govind Vasantha has given the music. The song marked Dulquer Salmaan's first song in Tamil. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Once you become fearless, life becomes limitless! Here's an exclusive glimpse from Achamillai featuring @dqsalmaan singing for the very first time in Tamil."

Hey Sinamika new poster

A day ago, Dulquer Salmaan unveiled a new poster from the upcoming film Hey Sinamika. In the poster, the actor donned a traditional white coloured attire and completed his look with a pair of matching sneakers. The poster had a huge crowd behind him and also his posters flying around. Sharing the poster, the actor announced the film's first single Achamillai will be released on January 14, 2022. In the caption, he wrote, "A life lived in FEAR isn’t a life lived at all… it’s time to be FEARLESS! Achamillai song out on 14th Jan." The actor's fans and film industry friends lauded him for his dapper look in the poster and expressed how they are eager to listen to the track.

Hey Sinamika is a Tamil language film that also casts Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles. The film is helmed by Brinda, while Jio Studios, Viacom18 Studios and Global One Studios are bankrolling it. The movie is set to hit the theatres on February 25, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan