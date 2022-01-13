Last Updated:

Dulquer Salmaan Turns Rapper For Upcoming Song 'Achamillai' From 'Hey Sinamika'; Watch

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dulquer Salmaan recently gave a sneak-peek into how he turned rapper for 'Hey Sinamika's track 'Achamillai.'

Written By
Aditi Rathi
dulquer salmaan

Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan


Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan is currently gearing up for the release of his new film Hey SinamikaWhile the actor announced the film and its release date a month after his action-thriller Kurup came out, he is now set to release the first track of the movie. As the makers will unveil the song Achamillai, a Tamil track, from Hey Sinamika on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Dulquer Salmaan recently gave a glimpse of the track sung by him.

 Taking to his Instagram handle, Dulquer Salmaan recently gave a sneak peek into how he turned rapper for Hey Sinamika's track Achamillai. In the video, the actor was seen recording the song in a music studio. He wore a black t-shirt and a cap while recording the song. The teaser also featured some behind-the-scenes from the song's music video. While Dulquer Salmaan has sung the song, Madhan Karky has penned it. Govind Vasantha has given the music. The song marked Dulquer Salmaan's first song in Tamil. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Once you become fearless, life becomes limitless!  Here's an exclusive glimpse from Achamillai featuring @dqsalmaan singing for the very first time in Tamil." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Hey Sinamika new poster

A day ago, Dulquer Salmaan unveiled a new poster from the upcoming film Hey Sinamika. In the poster, the actor donned a traditional white coloured attire and completed his look with a pair of matching sneakers. The poster had a huge crowd behind him and also his posters flying around. Sharing the poster, the actor announced the film's first single Achamillai will be released on January 14, 2022. In the caption, he wrote, "A life lived in FEAR isn’t a life lived at all… it’s time to be FEARLESS! Achamillai song out on 14th Jan." The actor's fans and film industry friends lauded him for his dapper look in the poster and expressed how they are eager to listen to the track. 

READ | Dulquer Salmaan drops new still as SI Aravind Karunakaran from upcoming film 'Salute'
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Hey Sinamika is a Tamil language film that also casts Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles. The film is helmed by Brinda, while Jio Studios, Viacom18 Studios and Global One Studios are bankrolling it. The movie is set to hit the theatres on February 25, 2022.

READ | 'Hey Sinamika': Dulquer Salmaan unveils his first look as Yaazhan; announces release date

Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan

READ | Dulquer Salmaan shares unseen poster from upcoming action-thriller 'Salute'; Take a look
READ | 'Salute': Dulquer Salmaan-starrer release postponed amid rising COVID cases
READ | Dulquer Salmaan announces new song 'Achamillai' from 'Hey Sinamika' with new poster

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: dulquer salmaan, achamillai, hey sinamika
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com