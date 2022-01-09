Dulquer Salmaan Drops New Still As SI Aravind Karunakaran From Upcoming Film 'Salute'

Actor Dulquer Salmaan is fresh off the success of his passion project Kurup where he played the role of a criminal named Sukumara Kurup, who is wanted by the Kerala State Police Department since 1984. The movie emerged as one of the biggest films from the South film industry and entered several prestigious clubs at the box office with its impressive figures. Hoping to create the same magic, the actor is back with another action thriller titled Salute.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen playing the role of Aravind Karunakaran in the film. Fueling the anticipation of the audience, the 35-year-old actor shared a glimpse into his strong character ahead of the release. Take a look at the actor's first role as a cop.

Dulquer Salmaan as Aravind Karunakaran in 'Salute'

Taking to his Instagram on January 9, Salmaan shared a picture of him in his cop uniform as Sub Inspector Aravind Karunakaran. In the caption, the actor provided a few words that can be used to describe his character's strong persona such as 'Fist clencher', 'crime solver' and more. He wrote, ''Aravind Karunakaran. Sub Inspector. Fist Clencher. Bullet rider. Crime Solver. Conflicted Brother. #Salute #StoleThisIdeaFromSenior #GotYoback #comininhot🔥''

Earlier, the actor shared the trailer of the movie and talked about how the film is special to him. Sharing the poster, he wrote, ''Lies. Truth. Justice. Aravind Karunakaran is here to blaze his way to your heart! Releasing in theatres near you on January 14! This is a film I have a deep love for. And this trailer is an honest taster of the film. I hope you find that same love for it as I did when I first heard it. Which grew with each day I spent on it.''

Additionally, the film has been selected for the 51st edition of the Rotterdam International Film Festival. The event, which will be held in the Netherlands, will kick start on January 26 and will go on till February 6. Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, the movie will also feature actors like Diana Penty, Alancier Lopez, Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Saniya Iyappan in significant roles.

Imge: Instagram/@dqsalmaan