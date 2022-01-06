'Salute': Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Selected For 51st Rotterdam International Film Festival

Dulquer Salmaan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming cop drama titled Salute, in which he will take on the role of SI Aravind Karunakaran. The film is scheduled for release on January 14 and will see the actor step into the shoes of a police officer for the first time. The much-awaited film has now been selected for the 51st edition of the Rotterdam International Film Festival.

Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film will now feature that the Rotterdam International Film Festival. The event will kick-start on January 26 and will come to an end on February 6. The 51st edition of the festival will take place in the Netherlands and will feature other films as well apart from Salute. The film has been penned down by the popular duo, Bobby-Sanjay, who are famous for their work in Traffic, How Old Are You, Mumbai Police, Ayalum Njanum Thammil and many others. The film will be helmed by Rosshan Andrrews and will mark his second cop drama after the 2013 Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Mumbai Police.

Announcing the trailer release for the film, Salmaan mentioned he has 'deep love' for Salute. He then mentioned that he hopes viewers will enjoy watching as much as he loved making it. His caption read, "This is a film I have a deep love for. And this trailer is an honest taster of the film. I hope you find that same love for it as I did when I first heard it. Which grew with each day I spent on it." Writing about the film the actor penned down, "Lies. Truth. Justice. Aravind Karunakaran is here to blaze his way to your heart! Releasing in theatres near you on January 14!" Apart from Salmaan, the film will also see Diana Penty, Alancier Lopez, Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Saniya Iyappan and others in pivotal roles.

The actor was last seen in Kurup alongside Sobhita Dhulipala and did exceedingly well across multiple languages on Netflix. Fans now await the sequel of the much-loved film. Apart from Salute, the actor is also awaiting the release of Hey Sinamika and shared his first look from the film on social media recently.

(Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan)