Teary-eyed Dulquer Salmaan Says 'haven't Slept In A While', Cryptic Video Goes Viral

Dulquer Salmaan recently left his fans worried when he shared a cryptic post on social media. The actor was seen teary-eyed in the video stating that he hasn’t slept in a while. The video was later deleted from Instagram.

It isn't clear if this is a promotional video or he actually pourred his heart out.

He was last seen in the psychological crime thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist.

And now he will play a pivota role in the Malayalam-language gangster film King of Kotha.

Dulquer Salmaan says “not sure I’m allowed to talk”

Dulquer took to his Instagram handle on Sunday night and shared a clip of himself talking about experiencing sleepless nights. The actor said “I haven’t slept in a while. I experienced something for the first time and things haven’t been the same. It’s reached a point where I just can’t get it out of my mind. I want to say more but I’m not sure I’m allowed."

What happened to #DulquerSalmaan 🥺🥺. He posted and deleted it later. Is everything alright to him ?. #KingOfKotha pic.twitter.com/PyGnrwnorw — DON BOY (@preethamtweets_) July 2, 2023

Following the post, fans were left worried about the cryptic post. One user said “What happened to #DulquerSalmaan? He posted and deleted it later. Is everything alright to him?" Another one added, “Dulquer Salmaan posted a video on Instagram and he deleted it in minutes after getting some controversial comments on it. What’s happening?" However, a number of internet users pointed out that it was for a commercial and that Dulquer was alright.

What's next for Dulquer Salmaan?

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in King of Kotha. Its teaser released earlier in June, which hinted that the film will see him play an anti hero, someone who is liked by the masses and picks a bone with those standing in his way, be it the police or the politicians.

(Dulquer Salmaan in the official poster of King of Kotha | Image: Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram)

The supporting cast of the movie includes Shabeer, Prasanna, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Cheman Vinod, Gokul Suresh and more. King of Kotha marks the directorial debut of Abhilash Joshiy and it is scheduled for a Onam release. The pan-India film will be release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.